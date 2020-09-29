  • Bookmark this page

Melanie and Friends Cycle Ride to raise Funds for the Tove Valley Centre

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 29th September 2020 08:47

Fundraising bike ride

Melanie is the Youth, Children and Families Team Leader and an Elder at Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship. She is a keen cyclist and has been out on her bike most days since the beginning of lockdown. So, it was only natural that when considering raising funds for the TVC, Melanie thought about a sponsored bike ride around Northamptonshire, visiting Baptist Churches on the way.

Melanie invited other members of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship to join her for all or part of the journey. She was actually accompanied by 4 friends for the whole ride of 60+ miles, which included some challenging hills! Her original fundraising target was £500, but at least £1,200 has been raised. Congratulations to all involved!

Anyone who has travelled along Northampton Road in Towcester recently will have seen that the build is progressing at pace. Attention is now being turned to the fit-out of the build, including audio-visual installation, kitchen equipment and furniture. Once built, the TVC will not only be a place of worship, but will be used by other Professional, Charitable, Support and Interest Groups as well as being available for hire by families. So, it's important that the fit-out is done well. Unfortunately, the cancellation of Fundraising Events has impacted on the Project's anticipated income.

October 4th 2020 will be another "Gift Day" for members and friends of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship who will be asked, once again, to make "lump sum" donations to the TVC Fund alongside the regular monthly donations that they are already making. We are determined to make the Tove Valley Centre a welcoming and comfortable place for all users!

If you would like to help our fundraising efforts, donations can be made at https://localgiving.org/charity/tovevalleycentre/. Thank you.
 

