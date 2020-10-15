  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bell Plantation Garden Centre

Testimonials

""As residents of Towcester we have been using About My Area for some years now in order to find out what is going on in the local area. Advertising our Outside Catering business has simply added to ou..." more
- Sharon McMurray, Towcester Tearooms Outside Catering
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Test and Trace support payments are now available to eligible residents in Northamptonshire

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 15th October 2020 13:53

Test and Trace support payments are now available to eligible residents in Northamptonshire Test and Trace support payments are now available to eligible residents in Northamptonshire
Residents of Northamptonshire who receive a positive COVID-19 test result or those who are told by the NHS to self-isolate because they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and cannot work from home during this period, may be eligible for a Test and Trace support payment.

To be eligible for the new Test and Trace Support Payment or self- isolation payment, residents must meet the criteria below. Residents must:

  • Have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace either because they've tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has  
  • Be employed or self-employed  
  • And be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result  
    • You must also be currently receiving:  
    • Universal Credit  
    • Working Tax Credit  
    • income-based Employment and Support Allowance  
    • income-based Jobseeker's Allowance  
    • Income Support  
    • Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit  

To apply for this payment please make contact with your local district or borough council.

Residents are also able to ask for help with other forms of support if they have no one available to help them. This support includes:

  • Urgent food deliveries  
  • General support with loneliness  
  • Help to get online  
  • Posting mail  
  • Prescription medication collection.

If you need a prescription delivery, you should speak to your pharmacy first and/or call NHS Volunteer Responders on 0808 196 3646 (8am to 8pm). If it is an emergency and the Volunteer Responders are unable to help, you should contact us.

Residents who require help are advised to visit
https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus- updates/Pages/request-help-and-support-coronavirus.aspx or to email customerservices@northamptonshire.gov.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies