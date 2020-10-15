Test and Trace support payments are now available to eligible residents in Northamptonshire

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 15th October 2020 13:53

Residents of Northamptonshire who receive a positive COVID-19 test result or those who are told by the NHS to self-isolate because they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and cannot work from home during this period, may be eligible for a Test and Trace support payment.

To be eligible for the new Test and Trace Support Payment or self- isolation payment, residents must meet the criteria below. Residents must:

Have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace either because they've tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has

Be employed or self-employed

And be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result You must also be currently receiving:

Universal Credit Working Tax Credit income-based Employment and Support Allowance income-based Jobseeker's Allowance Income Support Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit



To apply for this payment please make contact with your local district or borough council.



Residents are also able to ask for help with other forms of support if they have no one available to help them. This support includes:

Urgent food deliveries

General support with loneliness

Help to get online

Posting mail

Prescription medication collection.

If you need a prescription delivery, you should speak to your pharmacy first and/or call NHS Volunteer Responders on 0808 196 3646 (8am to 8pm). If it is an emergency and the Volunteer Responders are unable to help, you should contact us.

Residents who require help are advised to visit

https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus- updates/Pages/request-help-and-support-coronavirus.aspx or to email customerservices@northamptonshire.gov.uk



