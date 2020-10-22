Power down this winter for the Climate Change Challenge

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 22nd October 2020 11:36

With each household in the district generating approximately four tonnes of CO2 from energy use, residents are being asked to ‘Power Down’ as part of South Northamptonshire Council’s (SNC) ongoing climate change campaign.

‘Power Down your Carbon Footprint’ is the theme of this month’s Climate Change Challenge, which has been running since April 2020. It will be focusing on delivering tips and advice on how to reduce energy use in the home.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “In 2018, South Northamptonshire produced 146,000 tonnes of CO2 from the energy we use in our homes. That’s nearly four tonnes per household.

“As the days get colder and the nights get longer, at this time of year we all start using more energy to keep our homes warm, the lights on and hot comfort food cooking.

“Throughout the winter months this also means higher energy bills as well as higher carbon emissions from our homes.

“Staying warm and healthy at home is extremely important. But there are things you can do which will help reduce your energy use and save money at the same time, without affecting how comfortable you are in your home.”

“Many of us leave unused electrical equipment on standby or leave our computers on when not used. We also unnecessarily leave lights on and have thermostats higher than they need be, particularly in empty rooms; these are all things we can turn off or down.”

In September, the Government launched the Green Homes Grant scheme. This scheme offers vouchers to homeowners for at least two-thirds of the costs of energy savings works up to £5,000, with lower income homes able to receive vouchers covering 100 per cent of costs up to £10,000.

Visit www.northantswarmhomes.com/green-home-grants-your-guide to find out more about the scheme and how to apply.

There other things homeowners can do to help save energy and money on bills. These include getting a smart meter to help understand energy use, improving insulation and draft proofing, and installing more efficient appliances and controls.

The website www.energysavingtrust.org.uk has a wealth of advice on reducing energy use.

Homeowners can also visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/climatechangechallenge or follow SNC’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for more tips and ideas on how to ‘Power Down Your Carbon Footprint’.

