Advanced Technology Business PWR to target European Growth from new Silverstone based

PWR, the global market leader in advanced cooling technologies within motorsport, niche automotive, defence, aerospace and other sectors is to locate to new 6,481 sq ft premises at Silverstone Park as it continues to grow its business in Europe.

The business, of Australian origin, already supplies bespoke cooling solutions to a significant number of the teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

In addition, PWR products are used extensively in other premier motorsport disciplines such as MotoGP, World Rally, World Endurance LMP, DTM, BTCC, V8 Supercars (Australia) and NASCAR (USA).

In recent years, PWR Group has used its technology developed for motorsport to successfully win business in the niche OEM sector. Clients in this sector include Aston Martin, Porsche, McLaren, Ford, Multimatic, Koenigsegg and Pagani.

Its Silverstone Park base –

now constructed and at fit-out stage

– is one of 13 sizeable new industrial properties being built as part of developer MEPC’s latest scheme in Enterprise Zone. – is one of

KW Special Projects, with a world-class Digital Manufacturing Centre, and international drinks and lifestyle brand EIGHTY-ONE, from Switzerland, have already announced they will be locating to premises within the same development.

PWR’s European Business Manager Andy Burton commented: “Globally we have gone from 25 staff to over 300 as we have grown and diversified into different markets and applications.

“To continue that expansion, we need the right facility in the right location and Silverstone Park fits our requirements perfectly.

“It puts us at the heart of the UK’s world-famous motorsport activity but, perhaps more significantly, the efforts of Silverstone Park and the Silverstone Technology Cluster mean that lots of high-tech companies working in areas such as aerospace, defence and electric/hybrid vehicles are now polarising around the location.

“It is almost becoming a ‘mini Silicone Valley’ – the tech hub of the UK – and we need to be a part of that as part of our future growth ambitions. The intent of our building at Silverstone Park gives us the foundations to continue our growth in Europe.”

PWR’s premises at Silverstone Park will focus on business development, customer service, distribution and finance.

Andy added: “PWR has evolved into an advanced manufacturing and technology company, focusing in many industry sectors where high technology cooling solutions are required.

“So we are looking for additional staff to join the PWR Europe team with the right experience and knowledge of various market sectors – motorsport, niche OEMs, EV, military, defence, aerospace, high powered electronics, and the ‘Tier 1’ supply chain.”

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, said: “We are delighted to welcome PWR Europe to Silverstone Park.

“Their arrival is further evidence that advanced engineering businesses are increasingly viewing Silverstone Park as the premier location to pursue their growth ambitions.

“This is because of the investment in infrastructure, connectivity, buildings and business networking that MEPC has committed to. The fact PWR has chosen Silverstone Park to expand its European reach is very impressive and also great news for the local economy.”