  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Advanced Technology Business PWR to target European Growth from new Silverstone based

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 29th October 2020 08:44
PWR's new European HQ building at Silverstone Park. PWR's new European HQ building at Silverstone Park.

PWR, the global market leader in advanced cooling technologies within motorsport, niche automotive, defence, aerospace and other sectors is to locate to new 6,481 sq ft premises at Silverstone Park as it continues to grow its business in Europe.

The business, of Australian origin, already supplies bespoke cooling solutions to a significant number of the teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

In addition, PWR products are used extensively in other premier motorsport disciplines such as MotoGP, World Rally, World Endurance LMP, DTM, BTCC, V8 Supercars (Australia) and NASCAR (USA).

In recent years, PWR Group has used its technology developed for motorsport to successfully win business in the niche OEM sector. Clients in this sector include Aston Martin, Porsche, McLaren, Ford, Multimatic, Koenigsegg and Pagani.

Its Silverstone Park base – now constructed and at fit-out stage – is one of 13 sizeable new industrial properties being built as part of developer MEPC’s latest scheme in Enterprise Zone.

KW Special Projects, with a world-class Digital Manufacturing Centre, and international drinks and lifestyle brand EIGHTY-ONE, from Switzerland, have already announced they will be locating to premises within the same development.

PWR’s European Business Manager Andy Burton commented: “Globally we have gone from 25 staff to over 300 as we have grown and diversified into different markets and applications.

“To continue that expansion, we need the right facility in the right location and Silverstone Park fits our requirements perfectly.

“It puts us at the heart of the UK’s world-famous motorsport activity but, perhaps more significantly, the efforts of Silverstone Park and the Silverstone Technology Cluster mean that lots of high-tech companies working in areas such as aerospace, defence and electric/hybrid vehicles are now polarising around the location.

“It is almost becoming a ‘mini Silicone Valley’ – the tech hub of the UK – and we need to be a part of that as part of our future growth ambitions. The intent of our building at Silverstone Park gives us the foundations to continue our growth in Europe.”

PWR’s premises at Silverstone Park will focus on business development, customer service, distribution and finance.

Andy added: “PWR has evolved into an advanced manufacturing and technology company, focusing in many industry sectors where high technology cooling solutions are required.

“So we are looking for additional staff to join the PWR Europe team with the right experience and knowledge of various market sectors – motorsport, niche OEMs, EV, military, defence, aerospace, high powered electronics, and the ‘Tier 1’ supply chain.”

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, said: “We are delighted to welcome PWR Europe to Silverstone Park.

“Their arrival is further evidence that advanced engineering businesses are increasingly viewing Silverstone Park as the premier location to pursue their growth ambitions.

“This is because of the investment in infrastructure, connectivity, buildings and business networking that MEPC has committed to. The fact PWR has chosen Silverstone Park to expand its European reach is very impressive and also great news for the local economy.”

For all property enquiries at Silverstone Park, please CLICK HERE or contact appointed agents Carter Jonas or DTRE).

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies