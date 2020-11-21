Do you know what to do if an adult is at risk of harm and abuse?

An online survey has been launched to find out people’s understanding of safeguarding and if they know how to raise a concern if someone they know is at risk of harm and abuse.

The survey has been launched to coincide with National Safeguarding Week (16th to 22nd November 2020) which aims to highlight adult safeguarding and the role everyone can play in helping to prevent abuse.

Everyone should know how to spot signs of abuse and the actions that should be taken if they have a concern. Statistics show that last year in Northamptonshire (2019-20) 3,577 concerns were received and of those 1,062 required further action. 51% of abuse was due to neglect and 30% occurred in the person’s home.

People with care and support needs, such as older people or people with disabilities, are more likely to become victims of abuse and neglect. They may be seen as easy targets and may be less likely to identify abuse themselves or to report it.

People with communication difficulties may also be at risk because they may not be able to alert others, and sometimes they may not even be aware that they are being abused; this is especially likely if they have a cognitive impairment. Abusers may try to prevent others from helping the person they abuse.

The short survey is anonymous and no one will be identified by their answers - participation is voluntary.

Tim Bishop, Independent Chair of the Safeguarding Adults Board, said: “This is an important opportunity to find out how people in Northamptonshire and our colleagues recognise how to report a safeguarding concern and what they need to do to report harm and abuse.

“All Northamptonshire residents, whatever their background, are encouraged to complete the survey even if they have not witnessed, or been the victim of abuse. The information that is gathered from the survey will provide much needed feedback to help NSAB to raise more awareness across the county.

“We also want to make people aware of the work of the Safeguarding Adults Board and the range of useful resources that are available on the NSAB website www.northamptonshiresab.org.uk.”

To fill in the survey go to the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board website www.northamptonshiresab.org.uk/survey where there is also information about what the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board does to safeguard adults in the county.

The survey will be available until Friday 18th December 2020.

