Local News Christmas Cheer at Towcester Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 24th November 2020 22:15



Towcester Mill Brewery's festive beers and festive gift pack are now available making this weekend the perfect time to pick up some Christmas presents!



The Brewery has been so busy behind the scenes these last few months it is now offering eight different bottled beers; it's core four - Mill Race, Crooked Hooker, Bell Ringer and Black Fire - as well as its two seasonal favourites - Saxon Shield and Roman Road - are now joined by its two festive beers - Winter Ale and of course Santa's Tipple.



And from this weekend, its Bottle Shop will be open this Friday 27 November 2020 and Saturday 28 November 2020 from 11am-3pm for both Click & Collect orders as well as browsing.



"The team here has been so busy getting our festive beers and Christmas gift packs ready," explained director, John, Evans, "so when the Shop is open this weekend you might be able to pick up an early Christmas present - do pop in to see us and check out what's new!"



The Brewery's Bottle Shop has its eight bottled beers available to chose from to fill a standard or Christmas three bottle gift pack, a six bottle jute bag or mixed cases of 12. If you'd rather drink fresh, draught beer ready for this weekend then you can collect that in a variety of containers - 4-pint flagons, 5L or 10L polypins. As well as all that, customers can also order four different brands of cider online too, as well as hoodies, polo shirts, baseball caps, gin glasses and gift cards. The Bottle Shop has a number of Lyme Bay wines, gins, vodka, sparkling wine and cream liqueurs available, but when they're gone, they're gone so don't delay!



"This year we are really hoping that everyone will buy local as much as possible," added John. "So if you're looking for a local gift for a local friend or family member then please do give us a try - and help them get some Christmas Cheer from our Christmas beer!"



