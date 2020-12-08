New conservation area proposed for the village of Slapton

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 8th December 2020 14:25

South Northants Council (SNC) is inviting the public to have their say on a proposed new conservation area boundary in the village of Slapton.

The village has houses that are hundreds of years old, a magnificent church famous for its late medieval wall paintings, several stables and farms and a beautiful old schoolhouse.

In recognition of Slapton’s historical significance and architecture, SNC’s Heritage Team are proposing to designate a conservation area over part of the village. The proposed boundary includes:

Slapton Manor, Manor Farm, St Botolph's Church, Sunnyside Cottage, The Olde Rectory, Slapton Methodist Chapel, Chapel Cottage, 4 Chapel Lane, 3 Chapel Lane, 2 Chapel Lane, 1 Chapel Lane, Corner House, The Old Royal Oak, Lodge Cottage, Lodge Barn, Slapton Lodge, Yewtree, Highfield Farm, Holly Blue Farm, 1 Locktons Close, 2 Locktons Close, 3 Locktons Close, 4 Locktons Close, Ashlea, South View, The New Bungalow, Hill Farm, Hill Farm House, The Cottage, Two Trees, Ivy Cottage, Close Cottage, Fellyard, Boxes Farm, Slapton House, Slapton Lodge, Sowbrook House, Eaton Grey House, Home Farm, Home Farm Cottage, Hillside, Bradden Cottage, Mill Cottage, Slapton Mill, Mill House, Slapton Hill Farm, Slapton Hill Barn, and Tites Barn.

Conservation areas are designed to preserve and enhance the special character of an area, they provide stricter guidelines for planning permissions and may also prevent the demolition of buildings which contribute to the area’s character.

Councillor Phil Bignell, Deputy Leader of SNC and Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: “Slapton is a small but significant village with a diverse range of properties in both age and style set in a wonderful rural environment. This special character needs to be preserved and so this conservation area designation can allow for change but in a sensitive manner which ensures the important historical aspects are conserved and respected.”

The draft plans are available to view here www.southnorthants.gov.uk/consultation

Comments and views should be submitted to the Heritage Team in writing by 5pm on Monday, 4 January 2021. Email: heritage@southnorthants.gov.uk or by post to: The Heritage Team, The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester, NN12 6AD.

