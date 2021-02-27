  • Bookmark this page

Winter Ale on offer at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 16th February 2021 10:14

Following the success of Towcester Mill Brewery's Click & Collect weekend at the beginning of the month, the next one has been announced and will be held on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th February 2021, 11am-2pm.

Following the success of Towcester Mill Brewery's Click & Collect weekend at the beginning of the month, the next one has been announced and will be held on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th February 2021, 11am-2pm.

The special case offer this time is Winter Ale, reduced to £24 a case - just £2 a bottle! This 4.6% abv seasonal beer is a favourite during the chillier winter months. It's a warming red brown ale brewed with a blend of malts that gives it dark toffee notes combined with four hop varieties, leaving a spicy finish.

There are also six other beers to choose from, including Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker, Mill Race, Saxon Shield and the Mill's brand new Steam Ale.

All purchases must be pre-ordered and paid for online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and then collected from outside the Mill that weekend, whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines.

So, if you think you'll need to replenish your supplies by the end of the month or need to pick up a three bottle gift pack for a special occasion, then please go online and place your order.

Thank you for your support!

Comments

