Northamptonshire County Council invites local organisations to apply for funding as part of Government’s new ‘Community Renewal Fund’

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 26th March 2021 09:02

year only.The recent Budget announcements from central government included details of a new UK Community Renewal Fund for one year only. The UK Community Renewal Fund will provide £220 million additional funding to help places across the UK prepare for the introduction of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.



As part of the fund’s introduction, local authorities are launching an ‘Invitation to Apply for Grant Funding’ before the end of March 2021. Northamptonshire County Council is therefore inviting local organisations, education establishments, charities and groups to submit their plans, which must include ideas to help Northamptonshire’s towns and rural areas thrive.

The four Investment priorities for the Renewal Fund are:

Investment in skills

Investment in businesses

Investment in communities and place

Supporting people into employment

Some 100 ‘Priority Places’ have been identified by Government, including Corby, East Northamptonshire and Kettering. ‘Other Places’ listed include Wellingborough, Daventry and Northampton.

The scope of projects must support economic development, including culture, sport and educational and training activities. Those able to apply will include local councils, voluntary and community sector organisations, and local education providers, including universities.

Bids will need to be submitted to North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council as the two new lead local authorities, from 1st April. The submission date for bids is noon on 3rd May 2021.

Both organisations will need to review all applications and prepare a shortlist of projects to be submitted to Government by 18th June.

Decisions will be made by Government from July 2021 and all delivery and spend must take place by 31st March 2022.

Further information on the Renewal Fund is available here and here.

