Lib Dems call for Towcester Clean Air Zone

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 8th April 2021 10:49

Liberal Democrats have called for Towcester town centre to be declared a Clean Air Zone. They say their idea is inspired by the Clean Air Zone introduced recently by a Liberal Democrat Council in Bath. The Liberal Democrats also want an electric-powered shuttle bus service for Towcester to serve town estates and nearby villages. If frequent and with cheap fares, such a service Lib Dems say, could significantly reduce local car journeys. It would also help people without a car to get into town more easily.



Liberal Democrats are challenging the Conservatives to back the Lib Dem plan, that would highlight the need to keep HGVs out of the town centre.



Councillor David Tarbun says: “The road under construction should have been what the town needs, a bypass. But the Conservatives failed to insist its construction was to trunk road standards when they gave planning permission for 3,000 new houses. At that time, as today, Liberal Democrat councillors, local people and the town council were all calling for a bypass.



With the failed Conservative run county council scrapped, West Northamptonshire Council will have the responsibility to maintain the new road. However, the Conservatives have admitted they have cut the road maintenance budget to the bone. Meanwhile Highways England confirm that the road, will not have a significant impact on diverting polluting HGVs out of Towcester. We also need to put pressure on the major road haulage companies to avoid Towcester.”



David Tarbun adds: “Every time an election comes round, the Conservatives start talking up the new road, implying it’s a trunk road. It isn’t, the road, as Highways England say, is an access road to the new housing developments.”



Councillor Lisa Samiotis says: “A Clean Air Zone should be introduced now. Towcester town centre has been declared an Air Quality Action Zone for many years. But this hasn’t resulted in any significant actions to improve air quality and the disruption and danger caused by HGVs.”



Lisa Samiotis adds: “Local people deserve a cleaner and greener council, with green policies and positive action.”



