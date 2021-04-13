  • Bookmark this page

Caswell Science & Technology Park

Industrial property at Silverstone Park continues to attract new business occupiers

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 13th April 2021 14:27
MEPC has successfully let a further 38,940 sq ft of industrial property in March at its Silverstone Park business estate on the Buckinghamshire-Northamptonshire border.

Five properties have been let to businesses operating in industry sectors that include automotive, composites, drinks, human performance and motorsport.

The properties let range in size from 5,000 sq ft to 12,400 sq ft.

This means 64,049 sq ft of industrial accommodation at Silverstone Park remains available let.

  • Unit 1501 – 30,247 sq ft (completed December 2020 and part of MEPC’s latest 258,000 sq ft industrial development at Silverstone Park)
  • Unit 1500A – 22,485 sq ft (completed December 2020 and part of MEPC’s latest 258,000 sq ft industrial development at Silverstone Park)
  • Unit 2250 – 3,057 sq ft (being vacated by current occupier expanding elsewhere on site)
  • Unit 1127 – 8,260 sq ft (being vacated by current occupier expanding elsewhere on site)


Each unit offers contemporary workshop, storage and office space, with full height roller shutter doors and scope for internal mezzanine expansion. Car parking and loading space is also included.

CLICK HERE for further details about availability or contact appointed agents Carter Jones or DTRE to arrange viewings (see details below).

MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, commented: “At a time when trust and reliability are ‘top-of-mind’, our offering is really standing out for businesses with growth ambitions – not only in advanced engineering and manufacturing, but also a variety of other industry sectors.

“Meanwhile, it’s great to see five more new businesses locating to Silverstone Park and we will announce more details about them soon.”

MEPC recently completed its Phases 1 and 2 of development at Silverstone Park. It has also been granted (in Q3 2020) reserved matters consent for the next Phase 3 of development.


