Local News Lib Dems Urge People to have their say on DHL Proposal Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 21st April 2021 18:20



Liberal Democrats are urging Towcester residents to have their say over DHL’s development proposal. Following the collapse of the mismanaged Northamptonshire County Council, the now scrapped, Conservative controlled South Northamptonshire Council allocated the site for business and commercial development in their Local Plan last year. Going against both the opinion and action of our local MP, Conservative election candidates are saying they oppose the inclusion of football facilities for young people. However, this is the chance for local people to have their say and comment on the details.



Councillor David Tarbun says: “Liberal Democrats believe such a development could create many new local jobs, but we must ensure it isn’t accessed via Towcester Town Centre. Lib Dems are calling for a Clean Air Zone for Towcester, for de-trunking the A5, and a bypass. We cannot support DHL traffic going through our town, either to or from this site.”



Martin Johns says: “I’m very disappointed that Conservative candidates for Towcester and Roade are so opposed to the inclusion of football pitches. It’s probably because most of them aren’t local and have no idea of the need, or of local issues generally, or of how much support for sports pitches there is in Towcester.



These Conservative candidates should have spoken first to our local MP, Andrea Leadsom, who strongly supported the inclusion of football facilities on this site in her letter to the Planning Inspectorate in 2019. In her letter, our MP also praised Lisa Samiotis for her hard work on both the scheme and TTFC.



Such a facility would be fantastic for local young people who have very limited facilities for football in Towcester. It’s been a scandal that because of the high cost of land, young people in our town haven’t the facilities that many do in even small villages.”



Councillor Martin Johns adds: “In informal discussions, the town council has already stressed the need to mitigate the impact of this site on the environment and road network. Comprehensive screening, careful site layout and restricting lighting are also a given.”



