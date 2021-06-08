NN12

>

News

>

Local News Towcester Community eat Healthy Food with Tesco Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 8th June 2021 09:03 Miranda Wixon of TowFood, Diane Woodward, Tesco Manager and Katie Swain Towcester Larder Coordinator Miranda Wixon of TowFood, Diane Woodward, Tesco Manager and Katie Swain Towcester Larder Coordinator



Diane Woodward, the manager of Towcester Tesco said “We are so delighted to see the enormous activity here at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club with a team of volunteers all engaged in helping rescue good food from waste. This fantastic Towcester service is really helping those most directly affected by COVID and austerity providing access to free and low cost food enabling people in the community to save money. Understanding people – customers, colleagues, communities – and what matters to them, and then trying to make those things better, is at the heart of Tesco, therefore we are delighted to do everything possible to support TowFood.”



TowFood has regular weekly larders in Towcester on Thursday at 10 am at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club, 19 Islington Road and at Roade Village Hall on Mondays at 1.30 pm. Also there are pop up larders in towns and villages see the Facebook page.



“We now have over 200 people each week benefiting from the food that our volunteers collect from Tesco and other food suppliers including FareShare, the leading charity collecting good food often not considered saleable due to excess stock, wonky labels or near to sell by or best before dates” said Katie in Towcester



In setting up the food larders in March 2020 Miranda commented “Food surplus is the catalyst for providing a broad scale local response for building individual and community resilience. It is contagious as more and more people look at the value of doing something creative with affordable food and helping to mitigate against the effects of poverty and social vulnerability while all doing this together as a community. We are all in this together and together we will come out of the pandemic stronger.”



“We thank Diane, Cath and all the team at Tesco for helping us to make the fridge and larder such a popular choice for our community. Everyday together we are all looking at ways in which we can do more for each other” Katie added.



Contact TowFood on

Tesco in Towcester is working with Tow Food Community Fridges and Larders to help the community to access free and affordable food and prevent good food from going to waste.Diane Woodward, the manager of Towcester Tesco said “We are so delighted to see the enormous activity here at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club with a team of volunteers all engaged in helping rescue good food from waste. This fantastic Towcester service is really helping those most directly affected by COVID and austerity providing access to free and low cost food enabling people in the community to save money. Understanding people – customers, colleagues, communities – and what matters to them, and then trying to make those things better, is at the heart of Tesco, therefore we are delighted to do everything possible to support TowFood.”TowFood has regular weekly larders in Towcester on Thursday at 10 am at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club, 19 Islington Road and at Roade Village Hall on Mondays at 1.30 pm. Also there are pop up larders in towns and villages see the Facebook page.“We now have over 200 people each week benefiting from the food that our volunteers collect from Tesco and other food suppliers including FareShare, the leading charity collecting good food often not considered saleable due to excess stock, wonky labels or near to sell by or best before dates” said Katie in TowcesterIn setting up the food larders in March 2020 Miranda commented “Food surplus is the catalyst for providing a broad scale local response for building individual and community resilience. It is contagious as more and more people look at the value of doing something creative with affordable food and helping to mitigate against the effects of poverty and social vulnerability while all doing this together as a community. We are all in this together and together we will come out of the pandemic stronger.”“We thank Diane, Cath and all the team at Tesco for helping us to make the fridge and larder such a popular choice for our community. Everyday together we are all looking at ways in which we can do more for each other” Katie added.Contact TowFood on team@towfood.org.uk or visit on facebook. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.