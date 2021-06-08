NN12

>

News

>

Local News Whittlebury Spa launches Wellness Workshops Author: Hollie Luxford Published: 8th June 2021 10:07 Whittlebury Spa near Towcester has partnered with ESPA to launch its Wellness Workshops, which are designed to introduce guests to the practices of mindfulness and provide tools to incorporate more self-care into their everyday lives. Whittlebury Spa near Towcester has partnered with ESPA to launch its Wellness Workshops, which are designed to introduce guests to the practices of mindfulness and provide tools to incorporate more self-care into their everyday lives.

Whittlebury Spa near Towcester has partnered with ESPA to launch its Wellness Workshops, which are designed to introduce guests to the practices of mindfulness and provide tools to incorporate more self-care into their everyday lives.



Available to guests on the Serenity Spa Day package, at each interactive one-to-one workshop an ESPA therapist will guide guests through a series of different breathing techniques to bring about a sense of inner calm. Following this, the mood-boosting effects of essential oils are explored, with a scent plan tailored to the individual. The session finishes with a discussion on the basics of mindfulness with advice on how to incorporate these techniques into everyday life.



Sophie Clear, Spa Manager said: “Our Wellness Workshops are a unique added feature of our popular Serenity Spa Day package. Incorporating the fundamentals of mindfulness and guided by a trained ESPA therapist, the workshops are designed to provide a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. Our Wellness Workshops are the perfect way to look after both body and mind to ensure that the relaxation effects last beyond the spa day.”



In addition to the Wellness Workshop, the Serenity Spa Day includes a relaxing two hours in the spa’s heat and ice experience, which includes a caldarium, sauna, sanarium, salt steam room, crystal steam room and hydrotherapy pool. This is followed by a one-hour treatment of choice. Afterwards, guests can relax poolside and experience the 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, the jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. A healthy two-course lunch and £20 resort credit is included in this spa package.



Whittlebury Spa features a salt sauna, steam room, experience showers, hydrotherapy pool, ice cave, tepidarium, jacuzzi and 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets. There are 32 treatment rooms, offering a range of treatments for men and women including facials, detoxifying wraps and beauty essentials from the houses of Elemis, ESPA, Payot and Jessica.



The spa will be run with the resort’s StaySafe Initiative in mind, which gives guests peace of mind that the highest standard of health and safety is being adhered to throughout the resort.



www.whittlebury.com

Whittlebury Spa near Towcester has partnered with ESPA to launch its Wellness Workshops, which are designed to introduce guests to the practices of mindfulness and provide tools to incorporate more self-care into their everyday lives.Available to guests on the Serenity Spa Day package, at each interactive one-to-one workshop an ESPA therapist will guide guests through a series of different breathing techniques to bring about a sense of inner calm. Following this, the mood-boosting effects of essential oils are explored, with a scent plan tailored to the individual. The session finishes with a discussion on the basics of mindfulness with advice on how to incorporate these techniques into everyday life.Sophie Clear, Spa Manager said: “Our Wellness Workshops are a unique added feature of our popular Serenity Spa Day package. Incorporating the fundamentals of mindfulness and guided by a trained ESPA therapist, the workshops are designed to provide a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. Our Wellness Workshops are the perfect way to look after both body and mind to ensure that the relaxation effects last beyond the spa day.”In addition to the Wellness Workshop, the Serenity Spa Day includes a relaxing two hours in the spa’s heat and ice experience, which includes a caldarium, sauna, sanarium, salt steam room, crystal steam room and hydrotherapy pool. This is followed by a one-hour treatment of choice. Afterwards, guests can relax poolside and experience the 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, the jacuzzi, steam room and sauna. A healthy two-course lunch and £20 resort credit is included in this spa package.Whittlebury Spa features a salt sauna, steam room, experience showers, hydrotherapy pool, ice cave, tepidarium, jacuzzi and 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets. There are 32 treatment rooms, offering a range of treatments for men and women including facials, detoxifying wraps and beauty essentials from the houses of Elemis, ESPA, Payot and Jessica.The spa will be run with the resort’s StaySafe Initiative in mind, which gives guests peace of mind that the highest standard of health and safety is being adhered to throughout the resort. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.