Northants Covid cases rising in 10-19 year olds

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 11th June 2021 13:55

Public Health Officials are urging families with children to be ‘COVID Careful’ when mixing outside ‘COVID Secure’ school settings - as Northamptonshire’s cases rise again this week, with the highest numbers amongst 10-19-year olds.

Parents are being urged to support youngsters to behave in COVID-19 safe ways when meeting up with friends outside the school environment. They are being asked to encourage children and young people to get together outdoors rather than inside, not to share sweets, drinks or crisps with friends and to wash their hands thoroughly once they arrive home. Older children are also being reminded to wear masks on public transport and in shops and cinemas.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 31 May – 06 June 2021, show an increase of 72% since last week with 255 residents having tested positive. The Delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the virus in England and is up to 40% more transmissible that the original virus.

All residents are being reminded that 1 in 3 people do not show symptoms and can still unwittingly pass on the virus. Everyone is being urged to get tested twice weekly, even after receiving both doses of the vaccine. After two doses individuals may largely be protected from severe disease themselves, but they could still pass the virus on and put others at risk.

Residents are also being reminded to get both doses of the vaccine when the call comes, keep a safe distance from others, limit social or physical contact, wear face-coverings, let fresh air into their homes, wash their hands several times a day and ensure to cover the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing.

This week’s data report shows all district and borough area infection rates per 100,000 population continue to be either statistically ‘significantly lower’ than or ‘similar’ to the national average. The county’s infection rate is now 23.4, and lower than the national average of 44.2; however, this is due to a continued sharp increase in the national case rate being driven by the more contagious Delta variant. Locally the highest rates are showing in East Northamptonshire (32.8) and South Northamptonshire (34.9) but remain statistically ‘similar.’ All district and boroughs apart from Corby and Wellingborough, which have shown a decrease, have shown an increase in cases this week.

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) continue to have the highest case numbers, followed by 30 to 39-year olds. Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has plateaued.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and most vulnerable people, together with the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, no deaths have been recorded in

Northamptonshire in the last six weeks. Recent research shows that the vaccinations are effective against the Indian variant of concern (now called the Delta variant) in reducing infections and deaths.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has recently plateaued following a decreasing trend since mid-January. The latest data shows a total of 1 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 8th June 2021, which represents a decrease of 1 when compared to the previous week.

The coronavirus and its variants continue to circulate and those who are unvaccinated are still at risk. Public Health officials are also retelling residents that ‘vulnerability to the virus is not visible.’ When out shopping, at a pub, restaurant or cinema, residents are urged to practice ‘Hands, Face and Respect the Space.’

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“By now, we are all familiar with the key actions to take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but please do remind your friends and family as you all go about your daily lives.

“Please ensure that when your children and young people in your lives meet up with their friends and peers outside school, they do so in a COVID safe way. Remember that a school operates within strict guidelines as a COVID-19 secure setting, unlike a park or a garden which aren’t set up to be COVID-19 secure. So even if youngsters are bubbled at school – all COVID safe measures need to be continued outside the school gates.

“Please also make sure they are 'COVID Aware' by talking to them and supporting them to make the safest choices and minimise the risks. Ask them to wash their hands the moment they return to the house and explain the possible risk of transmission if sharing crisps, sweets and drinks. For older children, ensure that they have masks when they leave the house. Encourage play dates or meet ups outside rather than indoors – if it has to be indoors then make sure the windows are open and fresh air is coming in.





“Now rates are once again on the rise it is also vital that we are all being twice weekly tested even if double jabbed. Even though you have had both COVID-19 vaccines please continue to get tested if you are leaving the house and mixing with others. Being ‘doubly vaccinated’ may largely protect you from severe disease but you can still pass the virus on and put others at risk. “

· A study by Public Health England shows that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are required to ensure effective protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant. Local health leaders are urging people to come forward for both doses to give themselves the best possible protection against coronavirus variants.

· There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites have been set up across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx. You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site, or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect, you can order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

· The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

· Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

The community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are listed below.

· Sessions House, County Hall, Northampton (variable opening days – please check council website)

· Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby (Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre open for collection of test kits only)

· Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northamptonshire

· Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry

· Wellingborough Swan spool Pavilion

· Hall Park, Rushden

· If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

· Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

