Theresa Grant receives the OBE award from Her Majesty

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th June 2021 12:24

The last Chief Executive of Northamptonshire County Council, Theresa Grant has been awarded the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours in recognition of her outstanding leadership, innovation, determination and commitment to Northamptonshire.



Theresa has dedicated her professional life to public service.

As Chief Executive of Northamptonshire County Council, Theresa revived and transformed the organisation to a financially sustainable position whilst delivering significant service improvements.

Theresa also led Local Government Reform in Northamptonshire, successfully delivering a challenging programme to replace the eight Northamptonshire authorities with two new councils for West and North Northamptonshire on 1 April 2021.

Theresa led the successful transition of children’s services in Northamptonshire to a Children’s Trust which launched on 1 November 2020. The Trust has made a positive start and will ensure that children, young people and their families continue to benefit from the improvements that are already under way.

All of this has been achieved in the context of Covid-19. Whilst facing one of the most challenging roles in public service, Theresa’s passion and ambition has enabled an unprecedented turnaround and built a strong foundation for the future.

Theresa Grant said; “I am deeply honoured and privileged to be awarded this OBE in recognition of my work in Northamptonshire and for my contribution to Local Government. I am accepting this on behalf of myself and my colleagues, Officers, Members & Commissioners, who have all worked so hard to successfully turn Northamptonshire around and who supported me throughout the process. To receive this Honour is a wonderful reward at the end of over 42 years in local government.”

Prior to joining Northamptonshire, Theresa was Chief Executive and Chief Accountable Officer at Trafford Borough Council and Trafford Clinical Commissioning and prior to Trafford she worked at Manchester City Council, where she also played a key role in the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

