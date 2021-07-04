Thank You Northamptonshire!

Author: NHCP Published: 17th June 2021 09:53

Thank You Northamptonshire!

A number of organisations and services across Northamptonshire are planning to pay tribute and say a big thank you to the people of Northamptonshire as part of national 'Thank You Day'.

National Thank You Day is on Sunday 4 July 2021. The aim of the day is to show appreciation to all those who have helped throughout the pandemic.

It is a day where everyone is encouraged to take a pause and thank those that have assisted during the past year. Organisers want to make it the UK’s biggest ever thank you party.

After such a challenging time we all have different people to thank, from family members to key workers, good neighbours to volunteers. The plan is for as many people as possible to be involved, however they would like, so everyone who deserves it gets a thank you.

Local NHS services will be joining in, alongside a number of other organisations in the county, including North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, and the University of Northampton.

They will acknowledge key workers and thank patients, service users, carers, staff, volunteers, educators, students, and the people in our communities who have stepped up to offer help and support to others. Additionally, the organisations also want to convey their appreciation to all those that have followed lockdown restrictions and covid safety advice.

Speaking on behalf of the local NHS, Toby Sanders, Chief Executive of NHS Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “The NHS in Northamptonshire will definitely be joining in to support national Thank You Day. We all recognise how incredibly challenging it’s been for everyone in the county during the past year, particularly for the NHS.

“We’ve seen huge effort, adaptability, and commitment from NHS staff. We are enormously grateful for their care, hard work and resilience. They have been exceptional.

“We are equally thankful to our patients, carers, and their families. Particularly for their understanding and flexibility when we’ve had to modify services to keep people safe. We are also extremely grateful for the support and kindness local people and businesses have shown to our staff. You have been incredible. Thank you. “

Council leaders in the county will be using Thank You Day as an opportunity to thank local citizens for their input and support, and to pay tribute to council staff working at both North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils.

Speaking on behalf of the two local authorities, Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council said: “Thank You Day is such a great idea. The two councils will certainly be using the occasion to say a big thank you to the people of Northamptonshire. So many came together and supported others during this tough period and its right to acknowledge all the big and little things that our communities and our council staff have done to help residents.

“Huge thanks also go to our local schools and colleges for being inventive and trying to continue schooling our children and young people throughout the lockdown both at home and in school. And a massive thanks to parents. We know how hard it’s been to keep all the plates spinning.

“It was humbling to see thousands of people step forward at the beginning of the pandemic and volunteer their time to assist others. Charities, community and faith groups, as well as individuals really showed their true colours, coming forward with huge positivity and strength at such a difficult time. We thank them all for their efforts and their energy. They were amazing.”

Northamptonshire Police also has plans to share their appreciation on Thank You Day. Giving a huge thank you to everyone living and working in Northamptonshire who followed the covid restrictions, and for supporting the Force’s policing approach during the pandemic.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “We are enormously grateful to the communities of Northamptonshire for their ongoing support, particularly during the last 18 months. It’s not easy policing in a pandemic and we are so thankful to local people for following the lockdown rules – which I’m really pleased to say the vast majority did.

“We know many found the periods of lockdown and covid restrictions hard and frustrating but my officers and staff, more often than not, encountered positivity and kindness from local people and a shared understanding of our need to enforce the law to keep our county safe. Thank you so much.

“So many of us had to adapt and work differently during the pandemic. In policing, we also had to change the way we did things in order to keep ourselves and our communities safe. I want to say a huge thank you to the officers and staff in my force for their fantastic ‘can do’ attitude, for going above and beyond, and despite the challenges we faced, their absolute determination to fight crime and protect people. Thank you, you’ve been outstanding.”

The original idea for a national day of thanks was proposed by 13 individuals from different backgrounds and organisations, who called for a Thank You Day to take place. The day is now being supported by hundreds of organisations and businesses across the country, ranging from the Scouts and Guides to Rotary and the Royal Voluntary Service, NHS, The Mirror and the Sun, the Football Association and the Church of England. It’s also being supported by celebrities, religious leaders and sports stars.

There isn’t a strict plan for Thank You Day. People are encouraged to celebrate it however they want and to thank whoever they want. Some ideas proposed include celebratory BBQs, and picnics, and a ‘cheers for volunteers’ to raise a glass to all those who volunteered their time.

You can find out more information about Thank You Day and how to get involved by visiting www.thankyouday.org.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.