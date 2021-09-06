New Pathfinder Legal Services set off on the right foot

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 7th September 2021 09:53

Monday 6th September 2021 saw the launch of Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd, a local authority owned trading company specialising in advice to local government and public sector organisations.



Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd, formerly known as LGSS Law Ltd, takes on the mantle of ‘becoming a national leader for local government law’.

Building on the success of its predecessor, Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd will continue to provide expert legal advice tailored to the public and not-for-profit sectors.

LGSS Law Ltd was previously owned by three local authorities: Central Bedfordshire Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and Northamptonshire County Council.

However, following a local government reform, Northamptonshire County Council was split into two new unitary authorities - North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council - and both are now shareholders of Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd.

The rebrand to Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd better reflects its success, growth and development. Thanks to previous robust financial management, combined with an increased demand for its services, Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd’s future is looking rosy.

Cllr David Shelvey, Executive Member for Corporate Resources for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Back in 2015 when LGSS Law Ltd was created, it was one of the first ‘social enterprise law firms’ to be established in the UK.

“Central Bedfordshire Council recognised there was a need for local authorities to do things differently to secure more efficient and cost-effective legal services, joining the firm in April 2016, following Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire County Councils’ lead.

“Having quality legal advice and support is essential for us in delivering services for the residents and businesses in Central Bedfordshire – everything from social work to highways and developer agreements.

“Some cases are extremely complex and challenging, and their expertise and level of service has been of critical importance.

“We are delighted this approach is now proving highly successful and have every confidence Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd will continue to be recognised as leader in this field.”

The evolution of the firm, which includes being recognised as ‘Law firm of the year’*, can only be a positive step forward for its clients. There is good news for shareholders too as the annual accounts, which were approved and filed on 13 August 2021, recorded a post-tax profit of £868,000.

Cllr Mike Hallam, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services, said: “The first two years of trading were spent laying the foundations of the new venture and as both shareholders and as clients we look forward to building on this and to creating ongoing success from a mutually beneficial partnership with Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Over the last few years, LGSS Law Ltd has gone from strength to strength and it is great that with the rebrand to Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd we will be able to continue to work with our neighbours, growing on these strengths and being leaders in this field. The work that the firm do is extremely important.”

Councillor Lucy Nethsingha, Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "At a time when we have to ensure that we get the most value for every penny we spend, this partnership has allowed us to receive cost-effective legal advice for the services we provide including childcare, education, property, planning and procurement.

"Pathfinder Legal Services is owned by local taxpayers and the innovative structure enables the scale and expertise we require to advise local government and partners on a wide range of legal matters.

"I am pleased the partnership will continue, albeit under a different name. It is well regarded in the industry, evidenced by the fact it has been recognised locally as law firm of the year following some of the extraordinary challenges facing public services as a result of the pandemic."

Debbie Carter-Hughes, Executive Director of Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd said: “Rebranding to Pathfinder Legal Services Ltd is an exciting move for the firm and reflects its forward-thinking, steadfast approach.

“We have gone from strength to strength, expanding our client-base to include more than 100 public sector and not-for-profit organisations.



“As we expand, we look forward to offering more specialist legal services, a highly tailored client experience and, as always, excellent value for money.”

