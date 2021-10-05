Towcester Country Market

Author: Margaret Merris Published: 5th October 2021 09:16

Towcester Country Market have moved back to the Sawpits Centre. We are open every Thursday morning from 8.30 to 11.30.

Along with local produce and craft we are pleased to be able to serve coffee once again.

Call in for a coffee and a friendly chat.

