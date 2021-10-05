  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Wow, what a truly amazing service you provide!!! Thanks so much!"
- Barbara
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Country Market

Author: Margaret Merris Published: 5th October 2021 09:16

Towcester Country Market have moved back to the Sawpits Centre. Towcester Country Market have moved back to the Sawpits Centre. 

Towcester Country Market have moved back to the Sawpits Centre.  We are open every Thursday morning from 8.30 to 11.30. 

Along with local produce and craft we are pleased to be able to serve coffee once again. 

Call in for a coffee and a friendly chat.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies