Prosecutions brought over fly-tipping in West Northants

Author: Ian OPray Published: 11th October 2021 11:12

Councillor David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities, so I would like to praise our Neighbourhood Warden team for their diligence in bringing these offenders to justice.

Three people have been prosecuted over separate fly-tipping incidents which saw old printers, a large amount of furniture, and bin bags full of rubbish dumped in sites across Northampton.



The cases were heard at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 September 2021 following investigations by West Northamptonshire Council’s Neighbourhood Warden team, and resulted in thousands of pounds in fines being handed out.



The first case involved a company called Satlev Ltd, based in Hilberry Rise, Northampton, whose director Washington Maziveyi admitted to dumping large quantities of old printers in Lower Ecton Lane on three occasions between October and December 2020.



Mr Maziveyi, 50, entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company to seven offences under the Environmental Protection Act and was fined £4,200 and ordered to pay a £180 victim surcharge plus costs of £925.



The second prosecution followed the discovery of a large amount of furniture, including a mattress, sofas and a chest of drawers, in Tonmead Road in Lumbertubs on 10 March.



Evidence was found linking the items to Nigel Wise, of Arbours Court, who found himself in court after failing to respond to a Fixed Penalty Notice issued in May 2020.



Mr Wise, 53, admitted offences under sections 33 and 34 of the Environmental Protection Act and was ordered to pay a £400 fine plus a £40 victim surcharge and costs of £300.



The third prosecution saw Maria Cezarina Stoica, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, plead guilty to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act after evidence was found linking her to the dumping of 45 bags of rubbish in Smyth Court, Lumbertubs.



Ms Stoica, 35, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 plus court costs of £300.



“We’re working hard as a council to tackle fly-tipping, and I hope these prosecutions send a strong message that we will not hesitate to take action against those who think they can dump their rubbish wherever they want.”

