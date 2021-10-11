  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"James, just to say how impressed I am with the website. Nice teasers, strong images, right-length stories, informative. Keep up the fantastic work. Ron."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Planning Enforcement to be simplified

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 11th October 2021 14:14

Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We want to make sure our planning enforcement process makes sense to people.Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We want to make sure our planning enforcement process makes sense to people.


The approach to planning enforcement across West Northamptonshire could be simplified if Cabinet agrees proposals next week.
 
Three former planning authorities for Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire had slightly different approaches and these could be aligned under West Northamptonshire Council.
 
While creating a new local enforcement plan, we also aim to ensure it is presented in a style people can easily read and understand, and clear timescales are set for dealing with cases.
 
Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We want to make sure our planning enforcement process makes sense to people.
 
“As we have a limited number of staff to deal with cases, it’s important that we prioritise those that are likely to cause the greatest harm to communities or the environment.
 
“We must also make sure we balance the views of complainants with the need for growth in both housing numbers and business premises.
 
“In many cases, developers will have breached the planning permission they’ve been granted but what they have built would have been acceptable had they applied for it.
 
“One thing we’re aware of, though, is that the process can be a little difficult to understand and we want to remedy that and improve our responses to these complaints.”
 
The new plan aims to set out clearly:
  • What we aim to accomplish through planning enforcement
  • What would be considered a breach of planning control
  • How suspected breaches are investigated
  • How we determine the appropriate course of action
  • What powers are available for enforcement
  • The approximate timeframe for dealing with an enforcement matter
The plan will be considered by Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday 12 October and full details are available  in the papers on our website, under item 7.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies