Planning Enforcement to be simplified

Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We want to make sure our planning enforcement process makes sense to people.

The approach to planning enforcement across West Northamptonshire could be simplified if Cabinet agrees proposals next week.

Three former planning authorities for Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire had slightly different approaches and these could be aligned under West Northamptonshire Council.

While creating a new local enforcement plan, we also aim to ensure it is presented in a style people can easily read and understand, and clear timescales are set for dealing with cases.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Planning, Built Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We want to make sure our planning enforcement process makes sense to people.

“As we have a limited number of staff to deal with cases, it’s important that we prioritise those that are likely to cause the greatest harm to communities or the environment.

“We must also make sure we balance the views of complainants with the need for growth in both housing numbers and business premises.

“In many cases, developers will have breached the planning permission they’ve been granted but what they have built would have been acceptable had they applied for it.

“One thing we’re aware of, though, is that the process can be a little difficult to understand and we want to remedy that and improve our responses to these complaints.”

The new plan aims to set out clearly: