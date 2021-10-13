  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Walking over Blisworth Hill

Author: Lynda Payton Published: 13th October 2021 10:52
Waymarking project connects two ends of canal tunnel for walkers Photo: Geoff WoodWaymarking project connects two ends of canal tunnel for walkers Photo: Geoff Wood

The two ends of a two hundred year old canal tunnel under a hill between Stoke Bruerne and Blisworth have finally been connected by waymarked footpaths thanks to Stoke Bruerne Canal Partnership, with the help of funding from West Northamptonshire Council’s Community Fund and volunteers from the Inland Waterways Association’s Northampton Branch.

The nearly two mile long Blisworth Tunnel was built without a towpath, so boats were legged, or walked through, while boat horses, which towed the boats, were led over the top. To start with the route was along a toll road built by the Canal Company in 1797, but these days it’s a busy main road unsuitable for those on foot.

In recent years, the Grand Union Canal Towpath Walk, which runs between London and Birmingham, has become very popular with walkers, many of whom reported that they had gone astray trying to follow the different footpaths and bridleways which cross the tunnel top.

Sue Day, Chairman of the Horseboating Society said: “I’m very glad the footpath route has been marked as I get muddled every time I do it”.

As well as marking the route, the Canal Partnership has installed a series of QR codes linking to web based heritage information and photographs of historical features of interest along the way, so ramblers can learn more about the area.

Paul Simpson and Nigel Lowdell, two of the IWA volunteers assisting with the project said: “There is definitely a need for waymarker signs as we got lost doing the installation. We took a wrong turn and ended up in a field of horses who, fortunately, seemed more interested in the contents of our rucksacks than us. Hopefully now, future walkers will fare much better and will enjoy the views and absorb some of the history surrounding this interesting walk”.

Helen Westlake, Chairman of Stoke Bruerne Canal Partnership said: “We have been listening to stories for some time from hikers and walkers passing through Stoke Bruerne, some of whom told us they had got totally confused and ended up in Towcester, so we are very grateful to West Northamptonshire Council for awarding funding to enable us to mark the correct route and to the IWA volunteers for carrying out the installation”.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies