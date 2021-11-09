COVID-19 booster jabs open for booking a month earlier

Author: NHS Trust Published: 9th November 2021 20:37

This week the NHS has made it possible for those eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccine to book their appointments five months after their second dose (with vaccination at six months), making it even easier for people in Northamptonshire to get their booster jabs.

This means that those eligible for a booster jab can pre-book their jab for the day they reach the six-month milestone following their second dose, rather than waiting days or weeks for a convenient appointment.

Boosters are vital to maintain a high level of protection as the latest scientific evidence from Scientific Advisory Group of Emergencies (SAGE) shows that the vaccine protection starts to ‘wear off’ as time goes by.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“This change to the booking system is welcome news for the county as we approach a challenging winter. It’s important we make it as easy as possible for the people of Northamptonshire to access their jabs.

“The booster vaccination provides further powerful protection against severe illness with COVID-19. If you’ve been invited, then getting your jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others.”

Those eligible for a booster dose include people aged over 50, those who are clinically vulnerable and unpaid carers. They will receive letters and text messages confirming their eligibility for a booster if their second dose of vaccine was administered five months ago. To book a booster vaccine, those eligible can call 119, book online at or visit a local drop-in clinic.

Frontline health and social care workers who are not able to access a booster through their employer can also book online or attend a local drop-in clinic. All the up-to-date information can be found onwww.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine.

There are a number of drop-in clinics open this week across Northamptonshire for boosters and third primary doses for those who are immuno-suppressed. Drop-in sessions and bookable appointments also continue to be available for anyone over 16 years of age who is yet take up the offer of a first vaccine dose or is eligible for a second dose (at least eight weeks after their first), with selected drop-in sessions also open to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Where can I find my nearest COVID-19 drop-in clinic?

Drop-in clinic details can be found on www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine. People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting.

Drop-in clinics in Corby this week include Mr Pickford’s at Spencer Court and Oakley Pharmacy in Oakley Vale. In Northampton, Ramgarhia Sikh Temple and Regent Pharmacy in the town centre, as well as Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill, are offering walk-in vaccinations. St Michael & All Angels’ Church on Perry Street is offering walk-in sessions for anyone over the age of 12.

The Vaccination Centre at Moulton Park is open every day this week for walk-in sessions for 12- to 17-year-olds, 18+ and booster and third primary doses for those eligible.

Bookable appointments also continue to be open for anyone over the age of 12. This is in addition to the school vaccination programme for 12- to 15-year-olds, which is continuing to be rolled out successfully across schools in Northamptonshire.

Chris continues: “Winter is fast approaching and we know it will be a challenging time. I urge everyone who has been called for a jab to go and get it as soon as you can. It’s the best defence we have against COVID-19. We must do all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities – we can do this if we all take action and get the protection we so urgently need.”

“We know people in Northamptonshire are looking forward to spending time with their families and loved ones at Christmas and having your vaccine will not only protect you but those around you.

““Please check www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for the latest details on drop- in clinics and bookings. More appointments and locations are becoming available daily. Your vaccine is waiting for you.”

