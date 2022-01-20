Aston Martin and Red Bull statement on Dan Fallows

Author: Will Hings Published: 20th January 2022 10:03





Red Bull Technology and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement regarding Dan Fallows’ notice period. Dan will join Aston Martin on 2 April 2022 – until then, he remains a Red Bull Technology employee.

Dan has been with Red Bull since 2006, most recently as Chief Engineer – Aerodynamics. Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal and CEO, said: “We would like to thank Dan for his many years of excellent service and wish him well for the future.

” Martin Whitmarsh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Red Bull which releases Dan early from his contract and are looking forward to him joining the team.

” Dan Fallows, said: “I’ve enjoyed many happy years at Red Bull Racing and am proud of what we achieved. I am looking forward to next season and a new challenge.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.