  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Aston Martin and Red Bull statement on Dan Fallows

Author: Will Hings Published: 20th January 2022 10:03

Red Bull Technology and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement regarding Dan Fallows’ notice period.   Dan will join Aston Martin on 2 April 2022 – until then, he remains a Red Bull Technology employee.  

Red Bull Technology and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement regarding Dan Fallows’ notice period.    Dan will join Aston Martin on 2 April 2022 – until then, he remains a Red Bull Technology employee.  

Dan has been with Red Bull since 2006, most recently as Chief Engineer – Aerodynamics.   Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal and CEO, said: “We would like to thank Dan for his many years of excellent service and wish him well for the future.

”  Martin Whitmarsh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Red Bull which releases Dan early from his contract and are looking forward to him joining the team.

”  Dan Fallows, said: “I’ve enjoyed many happy years at Red Bull Racing and am proud of what we achieved. I am looking forward to next season and a new challenge.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies