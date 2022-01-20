WNC Cabinet agrees changes to garden waste collections

Waste collection services across West Northamptonshire will be harmonised from April 2022, when all residents of the area will receive the same service at the same cost.



For some residents of the area this will mean important changes to their current garden waste service from April, when plans for a fair, equitable and consistent collection service across West Northamptonshire are implemented.

At its meeting this week (Tuesday, 18 January 2022), West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet approved plans to introduce chargeable garden waste collections to homes in the former South Northants Council area, to harmonise the service for all households.



Harmonisation is a requirement set by Government in establishing the new Council, which inherited three different garden waste schemes from the old district and borough councils it replaced last spring.

The changes, which will be introduced to collections from 4 April this year, will bring households in the former South Northants Council area in line with residents in the former Daventry District and Northampton Borough areas, who have chosen whether or not to subscribe to paid-for garden waste collections since 2018 and 2020 respectively.

The annual subscription charge for all West Northamptonshire residents who opt in to use the service will be set at £42 per year per bin for 2022/3. All residents also have the option of purchasing a discounted home compost bin for £10 or using the network of 6 recycling centres across the area that accept garden waste for free.

Work is now underway by the Council to ensure all arrangements are in place ahead of the service launch in April, and residents will be able to sign up to the scheme from the middle of February via the council’s website. Information on how to subscribe will be sent to all homes across West Northamptonshire next month.

At their meeting, Cabinet members considered the findings of a recent review by the Council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee and, taking into account all related issues including the council’s current financial position, decided to proceed with the proposals, whilst also making additional recommendations for introducing discounts and instalment payments in future years for people on low incomes.

For more information about the new service, including frequently asked questions, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: "With the Government requiring us to harmonise the services we inherited from the old councils, it’s important we address the great disparity in how our residents currently receive garden waste collections to ensure the same, equal service for everyone.

“Although really valued by some people, others don’t need or use these collections, so giving everyone the same choice of whether or not they wish to receive them makes the service fairer for all.

“The chargeable garden waste service is already well established for residents in the Daventry and Northampton areas, but we realise that introducing this in the south area is a change from their current service arrangements, so we’ll be doing everything we can to support, guide and inform residents in the run-up to the service launch in April.

“We would encourage residents to visit our website or call the Council on 0300 126 7000 to find out more. Residents should also look out for some important communications being delivered to all households early next month containing the details everything they’ll need to know about the changes, when they’re happening and what they need to do."