Join the big conversation and help West Northants thrive

Author: Ian OPray Published: 28th February 2022 16:40

People living and working across West Northants are encouraged to get involved in the biggest conversation yet about shaping local services and improving their community.

West Northamptonshire Council today launches the Thrive West Northants Big Conversation – an online forum where residents and businesses can have their say on anything and everything to help develop future plans on a range of topics, including making the area more sustainable place to live and work.

The conversation forum, which is totally anonymous and open 24/7 over the next three weeks, enables people to comment, discuss and suggest ideas about what things the council should be doing and prioritising to help make West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

Residents are encouraged to give their views on a range of topics, from tackling climate change and improving the local economy to caring for the young, elderly and vulnerable.

People can add their comments or ideas onto the online forum from their phone, tablet, or computer which will later be analysed and fed back to the Council to help shape its future plans. Those residents unable to access the internet at home or on their own devices can join in the conversation by visiting their local library.

Join in the big conversation at https://thrive.westnorthants.gov.uk

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We want West Northants to be a place where everyone can thrive, but we can only do this by working together and listening to local people, enabling us to make the changes that residents want to see. We welcome all comments and ideas as part of our Big Conversation, whether they are innovative, controversial or critical, it’s important that people are honest with us.

“Our Council is coming up to its first birthday, having been formed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time of challenges alongside huge community values and spirit. We want to empower our communities further to find local solutions to local issues.

“We need to look at ways we can make our communities more environmentally, economically and socially sustainable for the future and we’re confident that our residents have some great ideas to help achieve this.”

People can join in the online conversation to post comments and suggestions anonymously, vote to support the ideas of others, or simply read what is being shared. The conversation runs until 21 March 2022 when the comments will then be analysed. The age limit is 16 for registering but residents are encouraged to hold sessions with young people to get their views and then upload them onto the system.

Cllr Nunn added: “I can’t stress enough how important it is that everyone has their say. Please join in and give your views and ideas on how we shape services and support communities to help you all to live your best lives.”



https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/your-council/thrive-west-northants-big-conversation

https://thrive.westnorthants.gov.uk/

