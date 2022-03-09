  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Tove Quilters and Stitchers

Author: Karen Tonks Published: 9th March 2022 14:14

Tove Quilters and Stitchers was established in Towcester some 20 years ago by a group of like-minded ladies in order to promote and share enjoyment of all aspects of stitchcraft: patchwork and quilting predominantly, but also knitting, embroidery, sewing and crochet.

Post-covid they had to relocate venues and are now hosted by Roade Bowls Club meeting every Monday alternating between afternoons and evenings.

The group comprises around 16 members ranging in age from teens to octogenarians who are from Towcester, Roade, Northampton and villages in between.

One of the major projects recently was the completion of a beautiful wall hanging entitled ‘Lactodorum to Towcester: a quilted history’ inspired by the 1100 year anniversary of Towcester's establishment as a Saxon Royal Burgh in 917 and features familiar buildings in Towcester. Everyone in the group had a hand in designing, choosing fabrics, cutting, sewing, quilting and finishing and they were delighted when the newly opened Tove Valley Centre agreed to display it.

Members were absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted in the group quilt category at last year’s Festival Of Quilts, an international exhibition usually held at the NEC and attracting exhibits from all over the world, but due to Covid held in an online format. The wall hanging will be submitted to this year’s event when a group visit to see it in situ at the NEC is planned!  

Plans are underway for another major project this year to celebrate getting back to “normal” as well as a host of workshops, visits and smaller projects which members work on in groups or just on their own.

They are starting the year off with a Coffee and Cake Open Morning on the 12th March 2022 at Roade Bowls Club (The Leys, NN7 2NR). Its free entry and runs from 10.00am to 1pm.

There will be a display of stitchcraft (including items for sale), patchwork, quilting, knitting and crochet demonstrations as well as a raffle & tombola and coffee and cake!

If you're interested in knowing more about the group or the open morning contact tovequilters@icloud.com or @ToveQuiltersandStitchers on Facebook


