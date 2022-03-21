  • Bookmark this page

Museum to host spring fashion show

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 15th March 2022 09:30

Ladieswear from some of Europe’s leading designers will be showcased during a special event at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Monday 21 March 2022 at 7pm.


The free fashion show is a unique collaboration between West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton clothing boutiques Voni Blu and Bonsoire and will raise funds for the Northampton Hope Centre through a charity raffle.

Along with displays of the latest day, evening and occasion wear, hairdressers Finn & Co are set to give a styling demonstration, while visitors will receive a complimentary drink and goody bag on arrival. 

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “This is a great opportunity to discover what’s on offer from some of Northampton’s leading independent fashion boutiques and enjoy an evening in the impressive surroundings of the recently refurbished museum and art gallery.

“This event is one of several initiatives being delivered in West Northamptonshire as a result of the Welcome Back Fund, which is aimed at encouraging people to get back into their local town centres and support independent businesses.”

Tickets can be collected from Voni Blu in Castilian Street, Bonsoire on the Market Square, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery in Guildhall Road or online at Eventbrite.

The event is free, but places are limited so booking is essential.

 https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/northampton-museums-amp-art-gallery-2651795534

