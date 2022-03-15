New litter picking equipment available to communities

People are being urged to come together to give their communities a Great British Spring Clean with support from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The Council has used Welcome Back Funding to buy hundreds of litter picking sets for community groups to borrow.

Each kit includes litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops to assist with litter picking, as well as a step-by-step guide for holding a litter pick, to help groups plan a safe, effective and well supported event.

WNC can also pick up and dispose of sacks of litter that have been collected from public land.

Officers from the Council will be using the new equipment when they support a community litter pick being organised by Daventry Town Council in support of the Great British Spring Clean on Saturday 26 March.

However, other groups across West Northants are encouraged to use the sets to organise community litter picks throughout March.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It is appalling that some people show such little regard for the environment and their local community that they drop litter wherever they like.

“We’re committed to tackling this issue, and it is always heartening to see the great work of volunteers who work so hard to keep their communities clean and tidy. We want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage and assist other groups to join them. By working together, we send a strong message to offenders that their actions are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“If you would like support to hold litter pick in your community, please get in touch with us.”

More information on borrowing the equipment and booking a litter collection can be found on the Council's website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/litterchampions

People can also email litter.champions@westnorthants.gov.uk

The Welcome Back Fund provides councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Welcome Back Fund forms part of a wider package of support that government is providing in order to help communities and businesses bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Making our streets and open spaces as clean, tidy and as welcoming as possible is a big part of that, so I wholeheartedly support the use of funds for this purpose.”