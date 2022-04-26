Businesses urged to join in Jubilee celebrations

Businesses across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to play a key role in supporting local celebrations to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.



Plans are under way to organise a packed weekend of activities across West Northamptonshire on the extended bank holiday from 2 to 5 June 2022, including a showcase Big Lunch event at Delapre Abbey on the Sunday from 11am - 4pm.



The free event, which will feature live music and arts performances and the chance to watch the national Jubilee celebrations live on a big screen, promises to be the place to be for families to enjoy the festivities – and businesses are encouraged to get involved through a range of fantastic sponsorship opportunities.



West Northamptonshire Council has put together a range of packages to help businesses wishing to promote their product or brand, network with potential customers, or secure high-quality product placement opportunities at the event.

To find out more about the sponsorship opportunities, visit our Big Lunch sponsorship page.



Councillor Lizzy Bowen, WNC’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “The Big Lunch at Delapre offers an amazing opportunity for residents across the whole of West Northants to come together and mark Her Majesty’s Jubilee and we’re pleased to invite our local businesses to work in partnership with us to celebrate this high-profile event.



“We are dedicated to working with our business community and creating opportunities to showcase the incredible employers we have in West Northamptonshire as much as possible.”



All 5,000 tickets for the Big Jubilee Lunch event have now been allocated, so a large turnout is expected.



A brass band, the Step-By-Step Dance School and a host of other performers from across West Northamptonshire will take to the stage during the event, while the Jubilee Pageant taking place in London is set to be broadcast live on a big screen.

Audiences will also be entertained by The Masque Theatre and Living History re-enactment group who are set to give performances in the gardens of the abbey, plus the ever-popular Silent Disco will add to the party atmosphere!

