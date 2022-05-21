Fynnius Fogg are returning to Towcester

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 11th May 2022 11:56

This popular band will once again be entertaining us with music of the 60's and 70's at the Tove Valley Centre, Northampton Road, Towcester on Saturday 21st May 2022 from 7.30 pm, as they celebrate 50 years of playing together: 1972 -2022 . The band performs free of charge for charity events and has achieved the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. If you attended one of their events when we were raising funds to build the Tove Valley Centre, you will know how entertaining they are and will want to come along. If you didn't, here's your chance to find out what you have been missing!

Tickets are available from Colemans Stationers in Towcester or via tvbftickets@gmail.com at £10 each, to include light refreshments. Cake and desserts will be available to buy at the interval. Please bring your own drink.

Hosted by Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, CIO Registered Charity Number: 1179215

For more information about the band: www.fynniusfogg.co.uk

