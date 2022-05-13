Local MP meets South Northants Responders

Over the past year, this wonderful team of volunteers - including retired police and paramedics as well as teachers and bankers - have continued to support the emergency services

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire said, "I recently had the pleasure of attending the South Northants Community Responders weekly meeting in Northampton. The team of volunteers do an amazing job assisting East Midlands Ambulance Service, providing the initial care to patients until the emergency services arrive. I heard all about the superb help that they provide and also was given some training on CPR using their excellent IT training equipment.

"Over the past year, this wonderful team of volunteers - including retired police and paramedics as well as teachers and bankers - have continued to support the emergency services, assisting with important tasks such as prescription delivery for vulnerable individuals, as well as playing a vital role in helping to roll out the COVID vaccine programme in our local area.

"In the past year the community responders have helped 1800 patients, providing over 9367 hours of service, equivalent to helping a patient every 3.2 hours. This is an incredible achievement – thank you to the superb team for all that you do to save lives!"

