Tiffield Open Gardens

Author: Graham Holloway Published: 26th July 2022 09:15

The Annual Tiffield Open Gardens 29th August 2022 noon to 5.00pm. Tickets on sale at the Gazebo Village opposite the church and/or the George pub in the village. £7 per person accompanied children free. Cash only.

An inspiring number of gardens across the 3/4 mile long main street High Street South/North. One garden a 15 minute walk outside the village BUT there is a FREE mini bus to take people around to each garden including the one based outside of the village. Come and talk with the gardeners and families that have created THEIR individual gardens. Get advise and ideas to possibly take back home with you. Included in one garden is a working Vineyard!

Also featuring home crafts in the Gazebo Village.

Teas, cakes, light lunches in the Gazebo village. Toilet in the Church Room and in the pub. The George Inn has recently won the highly top award from the Guinness Drinks Company. So besides selling tickets they also sell meals and refreshments and a friendly warm welcome.

This year the village of Tiffield was awarded the Gold prestigious Northamptonshire Best Village 2022 award, in the Northamptonshire Village Awards (NVAs) (ACRE)

So just off the A43 between Towcester and Jt15a on the M1. (if coming from the M1 first turning on the right about 3 odd miles later)

The "grass is always greener" but here you will find that you don't have to go miles and miles to find that it isnt. You have 10+ most individually brilliant gardens to spend time in and wish that you could have more time in to take it ALL in.

More advice 07740980777 / 01327353172

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.