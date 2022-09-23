Businesses, communities and individuals to benefit from new funding stream

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 23rd September 2022 09:31

A £5.4million allocation from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will help significantly boost the area's economy.

WNC has submitted its investment plan for the allocated funds, and these include aspirations to reduce the cost of living, provide funding to support businesses, address local skill needs and boost employment.

The investment plan was developed following comprehensive consultation with local organisations from the public, private and third sectors, including MPs and councillors.

The funding has been split across three priority areas: Communities and place, supporting local business and people and skills.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “This funding will allow us to support a wide variety of initiatives, which will in turn boost business, promote community cohesion and improve skills.

"We’re concentrating our efforts on projects we think will have the greatest impact, including those that will benefit the environment and tackle low skill levels and aspirations.

"Everyone deserves a chance to realise their ambitions and this funding will help us support many to do just that, through comprehensive support for new and innovative business ideas to increased educational and training opportunities."

Expected outcomes from the programme include:

New and improved cycleways to boost active travel

Increased engagement in volunteering

Greater take-up of energy efficiency measures

New start-up businesses, creating new jobs

Improved skills

The matter will be considered at the council’s Cabinet meeting on 13 September and full details can be found in the report on our website.

