'Time for Tea' at the Tove Valley Centre

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 8th November 2022 09:13

Friday 4th November 2022 saw our doors open for the first 'Time for Tea' at the Tove Valley Centre. We had a lovely time together, getting to know the folk that came along and chatting about what activities they would like us to offer. However, it seems that just having a warm place to go and meet up with other people for a chat is top of the list!

Members of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship will be ready to welcome older members of the community to the Tove Valley Centre every Friday afternoon between 1pm and 3pm. A cup of tea or coffee and piece of cake will be available and we are open to hearing about things that the people coming along would like to do, such as watching a film or playing a game. THIS IS A FREE EVENT.

For more information, it's email info@tvbf.co.uk or telephone 01327 204801

The Tove Valley Centre is located on Northampton Road, Towcester, NN12 7AH

