Beer Festival Raises Poppy Funds

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 15th November 2022 21:50
Brewery Director, John Evans, raising a glass with David Reed, from the Towcester branch of The Royal British LegionBrewery Director, John Evans, raising a glass with David Reed, from the Towcester branch of The Royal British Legion

Towcester Mill Brewery's Autumn Beer Festival during the weekend of 11-13 November 2022 was a resounding success, judging by the amount of pints that were drunk and money that was raised! 

"We have been blown away by everyone's support during our Autumn Beer Festival," said director, John Evans. "A massive thank you to everyone who came along - whether you spent a few minutes or a few hours here with us, it was much appreciated. It was a fantastic atmosphere and there was a brilliant community spirit, showing Towcester at its best!"

Plenty of beer was drunk but, much more importantly, everyone who bought a pint glass managed to raise a massive £356 for the Poppy Appeal. "For every keepsake pint glass that was sold," explained John, "we donated 50% of it to the Poppy Appeal. It was important to us that as the festival was running across Remembrance weekend, we honoured that and made sure we raised some money for this very worthy cause. That, combined with the £326 raised at the Poppy Appeal Quiz in September, makes for an amazing £682 this year so a massive thank you to all our customers who helped make this happen."

Towcester Mill Brewery's Beer Festival was the first one that had been held since before Covid, so it was a great opportunity to bring everyone together who enjoyed real ales, craft beers and craft ciders. Here's to the next one in 2023!
