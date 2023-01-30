  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Silverstone Park

"I have just had the chance to take a look at this and it is excellent. Lucky Towcester!"
- Clare S
Towcester Book Week

Author: Martin Johns - The Mayor of Towcester Published: 30th January 2023 08:35

A best-selling thriller writer, and a politician who's been at the centre of government during some of the most turbulent periods in recent British history, are among authors at Towcester's first Book Week in March.

Towcester’s Mayor, Martin Johns says: “This is a great opportunity during the week of World Book Day, for our town to celebrate reading, writing, creativity, and our local library service. Let’s make our town’s Book Week a great success.”

Dame Andrea Leadsom will be in conversation at the Sawpits Centre on Friday 3rd March 2023 at 7.30pm with former BBC journalist Richard Dallyn, to talk about Andrea’s new book, Snakes and Ladders.

Louise Jensen will be at the Sawpits Centre on Saturday 4 March, talking about her million selling psychological thrillers. Other authors include novelists Judith Allnatt, and Sarah Meyrick. Towcester Writers’ Group members will also be at Towcester Library reading from their recently published anthology.

For young people aged 9 and over, there will be two workshops on Saturday 4 March at Towcester Library, on how to draw dynamic, eye-catching cartoons, from professional illustrator and cartoonist Irena Richards.

Tickets are available now from both Towcester Library, and Humbugs of Towcester, or at the door before events, although buying in advance is recommended. There will be book signings and sales at all events.

All proceeds from events are going to the Towcester Mayor’s Charities, this year: Cynthia Spencer Hospice, local Guides and Scouts, and other youth groups.

 

For full details:          www.towcesterbookweek.co.uk

Comments

