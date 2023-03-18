  • Bookmark this page

Spring and Summer Comedy at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th March 2023 09:08
Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating its 50th Live Comedy Night and six years of Live Comedy this spring, headlining Marcel Lucont (pictured) and Jonny Awsum at its April eventTowcester Mill Brewery is celebrating its 50th Live Comedy Night and six years of Live Comedy this spring, headlining Marcel Lucont (pictured) and Jonny Awsum at its April event

Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating a comedy milestone this month as its March Live Comedy Night marks its 50th show! 

Six years ago, in April 2017, Towcester Mill joined forces with Funhouse Comedy to bring some of the UK's top comedians, as well as the country's finest rising stars, to Towcester. Now, six years and 50 shows later, the Mill has welcomed 75 different comedians and performed to around 4,000 people in that time and truly established itself as a Comedy Club in its own right. 

"Tickets are always popular," explained the Mill's events manager, Kathryn Hunter. "This year started with a bang as all three shows in January, February and March were sold out well in advance and the spring doesn't seem to be quietening down any time soon! Each Live Comedy Night headlines two top acts, who are often seen on radio or TV, plus a support act as well as our resident MC, Pete Teckman. It's a fantastic night out with four comedians right in the heart of Towcester!"

This spring and summer the Mill has got lined up:
 
  • APRIL - MARCEL LUCONT (pictured) & JONNY AWSUM
  • MAY - MATT BRAGG & JACK GLEADOW
  • JUNE - MARKUS BIRDMAN & DALISO CHAPONDA
The Mill's Live Comedy nights are always held on the last Thursday of the month in the Malt Room on the second floor and all tickets cost £15pp. Food is available every Thursday too from award-winning gourmet burger specialists The Flavour Trailer.
 
For more details of all the up and coming acts visit www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk, then 'Live Comedy Nights' and book your tickets!
