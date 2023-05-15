  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Meet the start of Lego Masters at Silverstone Museum's May half term week of fun

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 15th May 2023 08:35

For a family fun-fuelled day out this May Half Term head to the Silverstone Museum.

The museum has an array of exciting eye-catching displays and interactive activities on offer during its motor racing mad May Half Term of Fun, from May 27th 2023 to June 4th 2023, including a guest appearance from presenter and author Fran Scott.

The star of TV’s popular programme LEGO Masters will be visiting the museum on Saturday, 27th May 2023 for an exclusive family event to talk about her new book How to Build a Racing Car, where she will meet families and sign copies of her latest title.

Engineer, pyrotechnician and science presenter Fran’s latest book for children gives readers a crash course in racing engineering, so they can use their new-found skills to build their own awesome air-powered machine with household objects. From the chassis to the engine, discover the science behind Formula One in this perfect project for budding young engineers.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Fran to meet fans and families at the museum, which will kick start our fantastic fun-filled May Half Term week of activities and attractions.

“We invite everyone to ignite their love of motor racing this May Half Term. Come and enjoy everything we have to offer, from driving on our new exclusive Scalextric Silverstone circuit track, to getting up close to iconic motor racing cars – there’s something for everyone!”

Throughout the half term, from May 27th – June 4th families can also enjoy exploring the kids trail at the museum, where visitors can pay with Gift Aid for a day and visit for free for a year!

Visit the Silverstone Museum to discover the stars, stories and science behind British motor racing, enjoy pit lane activities and experience over 60 hands-on exhibits. There’s so much to see and do including operating a wind tunnel, piloting a Wellington bomber, taking part in a pit stop, race on the new Scalextric Silverstone circuit track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car!

For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk

 

