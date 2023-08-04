Two Towcester Scouts go to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Korea

Published: 4th August 2023

Sponne Students Isaac and Robert, aged 16, both from Towcester made the over 5500 mile journey to South Korea last weekend.



They both started in the 1st Towcester Scouts, aged 6 at Beavers and then moved on through Cubs and Scouts with 1st Towcester. They have now continued their Scouting journeys with Vulcans (Turweston) and Tunnel Rats (Blisworth) Explorer Units.

In addition they also both give their time to volunteer, back at 1st Towcester Scouts, as Young Leaders with the Beavers & Cubs sections.



This year’s World Scout Jamboree is hosted in Saemangeum, South Korea and is the second time in the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991.



The visiting Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 will learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.



The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul in pre and post Jamboree activities and to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.



The Scouts from Towcester, join 4,500 others from across the UK, and nearly 50,000 others from almost every country in the world.



Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. As well as the thousands of young people, over 800 Adult Volunteers from the UK are in Korea making up the International Service Team. They are supporting the running of the Jamboree and making the 12 day camp a life changing experience for all the Young People.



For further information about the 25th World Scout Jamboree, please visit: https://www.2023wsjkorea.org/eng/index.jamboree





To enquire about 1st Towcester Scouts, please contact gsl@towcesterscouts.org.uk

