Reminder to have your say on the way social housing is allocated in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 23rd August 2023 11:16

People are reminded to have their say on proposals for how social housing will be allocated across West Northamptonshire from spring next year by taking part in West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) draft Housing Allocation Scheme consultation.

There are currently three housing allocation schemes that operate in West Northants covering the Daventry, South Northants, and Northampton areas. The existing policies operate in different ways to each other, therefore introducing a West Northamptonshire Housing Allocation Scheme will harmonise these differences making it fairer, clearer and more consistent across the West Northamptonshire area.

The new draft housing allocation scheme sets out proposals for those households who would be eligible and the qualification criteria to apply for social housing across the whole of West Northamptonshire, along with how the Council processes applications, assesses and manages people’s housing needs, and determines how priority will be awarded for social housing.

Residents, tenants and housing associations are among those being encouraged to give their feedback on these proposals as part of a 10-week consultation, which started on 19 July, and runs until midnight on Tuesday, 26 September.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We want to make sure that we are providing the best and most effective service for residents and one which is fair and efficient for all who use it.

“To achieve this, it is vital that we listen to and carefully consider the views of residents and stakeholders who may be affected by these proposals so we can ensure the service continues to meet the needs of our community. I strongly encourage anyone with an interest in housing issues to view the policy and share your views in the online survey.”

All responses will be considered and will help to shape a final version of the scheme to then be considered by WNC’s Cabinet this autumn. To view the draft proposals and complete the online questionnaire, visit the WNC Consultation Hub.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.