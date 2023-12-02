Towcester Choral Society - So Many Stars

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 7th November 2023 09:21

Christmas concert on 2nd December 2023 at 7.30pm at St Lawrence Church, Towcester. It's titled 'So Many Stars' and I'd advise you to get your tickets quickly because it's sure to be a sell-out!

What better way to start your Christmas season than by enjoying this lovely festive choral music? On the programme we have Stella Natalis by Karl Jenkins. This stunning work was written in 2009 and comprises 12 short movements celebrating different aspects of the Christmas season. The lyrics are drawn from various sources including original texts by Jenkins’ wife Carol Barratt. Conveying the Christmas message of peace, goodwill, compassion and a new beginning, Stella Natalis (star of birth) introduces us to music that is immediately appealing. For this performance TCS will be joined by brass, woodwind and percussion and they will certainly add an extra ‘sparkle’ to the performance.

It wouldn’t be a TCS Christmas concert without a selection of the more traditional Christmas favourites as well as an introduction to some new ‘gems’. There will be readings, and, of course, audience participation! A Christmas-themed raffle will also be on offer.

Interval refreshments are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under 18s. Tickets can be ordered by email to tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk (to arrange for them to be available on the door with payment by bank transfer) or you can use our online ticketing facility at

http://towcester-choral-society.sumupstore.com/

You can also call us on 01908 542815.

We look forward to seeing you there!

