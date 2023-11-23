Towcester Farmers Market Moving

Author: Nick Holder Published: 23rd November 2023 09:05

After many years, the Towcester Farmers Market will be moving to a new location for the Christmas Market in December onwards, which will offer better customer parking, and a more central location nearer the Towcester Town Centre.





Future markets will be held in Sponne Arcade car park, while still taking place on the 2nd Friday 2023 of every month, from 9am to 1.30pm, as before.





The Christmas Market will be a relaunch of the event, including a formal visit from the Town Mayor, live music, and there should be new stalls attending on the day too if everything goes to plan.





Keep an eye out for more details nearer the time.

