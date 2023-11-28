Help spread Comfort and Joy in West Northants this Christmas

28th November 2023

People in West Northamptonshire are being asked to help spread comfort and joy this Christmas by donating items to those in need.

Organised by the Community Safety team at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the Comfort and Joy campaign aims to provide gifts, treats and essential items such as food and toiletries to help vulnerable families and those staying in refuges.

Many women, men and children who flee domestic abuse do so quickly and may have no personal items with them at all. The campaign is asking for donations to bring comfort and joy to those vulnerable families this Christmas.

Donations can be made at West Northamptonshire Council’s offices at Lodge Road in Daventry, The Forum in Towcester, and the receptions at The Guildhall and One Angel Square, as well as at Daventry Police Station.

The deadline to donate items is 12pm on Friday, 16 December 2023.

All of the items donated will go directly to local people living in refuges and other vulnerable families in West Northamptonshire this Christmas.

These donations will be distributed between Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Eve and Home Start.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “It’s a really sad reality that not everyone is going to have a merry Christmas. In fact, the season can heighten the anguish of domestic abuse or trauma.

“The donations can be practical, they can be whimsical, but most of all we want them to send a message that your community wants to support you at this special time of year. Please get involved and help to spread a little comfort and joy this Christmas.”

All donations must be brand new and unwrapped. Suggested donations include:

Comfort donations

soap

body wash

shampoo and conditioner (for adults, children and babies)

deodorant

sanitary products

nappies and wipes

toothbrush/paste for adults and children

Joy donations

perfume/aftershave

hats and scarves

make-up

toys

books

arts and crafts

Food donations

mince pies

tea and coffee

chocolates

cereal

dry pasta

baby food

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service 24 hour helpline - 0300 0120 154.

Eve – 01604 230311

Voice – 0300 303 1965

In an emergency please call the police on 999

