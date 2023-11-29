West Northamptonshire Council launches Stage One Consultation for Community Governance Review

29th November 2023

Residents, parishes, and businesses in West Northants are invited to actively participate in shaping future electoral and governance arrangements for parishes within the area.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) launched today (Tuesday, 28 November) the Stage One consultation for the Community Governance Review that will run until Wednesday, 31 January 2024. This consultation aims to seek views and proposals from residents, parishes, and stakeholders regarding existing parish boundaries, numbers of parish councillors, and potential changes to parishes.

Before starting the consultation, the Council sought requests from parishes that wanted to make certain changes to their parish arrangements. The outcome of this pre-review consultation, in addition to the recently concluded Local Government Boundary Review, has determined the identified parish areas for inclusion in this consultation.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, the Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Community Governance Review is more than a process—it's an invitation for you to bring positive change to your local community by getting involved in shaping the future of West Northamptonshire.

“I encourage all residents to have your say through the consultation, as your input will contribute to building local parish and town council arrangements that best reflect your local community and that will stand the test of time.”

Proposals from the Stage One consultation will be refined through the Stage Two consultation launching in April 2024.

New parish arrangements resulting from this review will take effect at the May 2025 local elections, providing long-term benefits for the community and ensuring an efficient and representative governance structure.

For more information, please visit the Community Governance Review webpage,

Residents can submit their feedback online or request a paper form by contacting cgrconsultation@westnorthants.gov.uk.

