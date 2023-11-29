NN12

Local News What's On at the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 29th November 2023 09:44 It's the time for seasonal greetings, mulled cider, party nights and Christmas carols! Towcester Mill Brewery has something for everyone this month, so make sure your Christmas social is at the Mill, whether it's with friends or family. It's time to feel festive and the Mill hopes to help you get into the festive 'spirit' too!



Here's what is lined up this month:

Saturday 2 Dec - CHRISTMAS PARTY NIGHT

Tuesday 5 Dec - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 7 Dec - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS & CHRISTMAS SING-A-LONG

Sunday 10 Dec - FESTIVE FOLK AT THE MILL

Friday 15 Dec - CRAIG LIVE AT CHRISTMAS

Sunday 17 Dec - CAROLS AT THE MILL WITH TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND

Tuesday 19 Dec - CHARITY CHRISTMAS QUIZ

Thursday 21 Dec - HO HO HO HITMIX BINGO

Sunday 24 Dec - CHRISTMAS EVE CAROLS IN THE TAP

Thursday 28 Dec - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer (pictured)

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

plus The Wood Oven on Tues 19 Dec

and Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 23 Dec Check out the Mill's Street Food page online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Christmas Cheers to all!

