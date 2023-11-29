  • Bookmark this page

What's On at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 29th November 2023 09:44
It's the time for seasonal greetings, mulled cider, party nights and Christmas carols! Towcester Mill Brewery has something for everyone this month, so make sure your Christmas social is at the Mill, whether it's with friends or family. It's time to feel festive and the Mill hopes to help you get into the festive 'spirit' too!
 
Here's what is lined up this month:

Here's what is lined up this month:
  • Saturday 2 Dec - CHRISTMAS PARTY NIGHT
  • Tuesday 5 Dec - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 7 Dec - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS & CHRISTMAS SING-A-LONG
  • Sunday 10 Dec - FESTIVE FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Friday 15 Dec - CRAIG LIVE AT CHRISTMAS
  • Sunday 17 Dec - CAROLS AT THE MILL WITH TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND
  • Tuesday 19 Dec - CHARITY CHRISTMAS QUIZ
  • Thursday 21 Dec - HO HO HO HITMIX BINGO
  • Sunday 24 Dec - CHRISTMAS EVE CAROLS IN THE TAP
  • Thursday 28 Dec - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer (pictured)
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • plus The Wood Oven on Tues 19 Dec
  • and Gurkha Streetfood on Sat 23 Dec
Check out the Mill's Street Food page online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or its social media channels for the latest info and news... Christmas Cheers to all!

