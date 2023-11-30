Get your winter vaccinations in Northamptonshire before online appointments end

Author: Caroline Maggs Published: 30th November 2023 11:00

There are just two weeks left to get your flu and COVID-19 jabs online through the NHS website and on the NHS App. Those eligible in the county are being urged to come forward and protect themselves from flu and COVID-19 this winter.

Booking online or using the NHS app are the most convenient way to book both vaccines. They allow you to book online at a site close to you in a matter of minutes. As the seasonal vaccination programme begins to wind down, you will no longer be able to book an appointment online or via the NHS App after Thursday 14 December and the last online appointment will be on Friday 15 December 2023.

Those eligible to receive both the free COVID-19 and flu vaccines include everyone aged 65 and over, pregnant women, adults and children (aged 6 months and over) with certain health conditions, frontline health and social care staff, unpaid carers and anyone aged 12 or over living with someone with a weakened immune system.

After online bookings have closed there will be fewer sites offering COVID-19 vaccines and you may have to travel further to participating pharmacies or walk-in sites. The Northamptonshire mobile vaccination service will still be available for drop-ins into the new year, visiting various locations across West and North Northamptonshire. You can view locations for this service on the Integrated Care Northamptonshire website.

Chris Pallot, Director of Operations at NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said:

“The message is clear, in a few weeks’ time you will have fewer options. If you’re eligible and you’ve not had your jabs yet, now is the time to get vaccinated to make sure you are protected ahead of the colder months when these viruses circulate more easily as we spend more time indoors.

“Making sure you get your vaccines against flu and COVID-19 as soon as possible will help protect you and your loved ones ahead of the winter holidays. It can take up to two weeks for your body to build up maximum defences against the viruses so please do not delay coming forward for maximum protection.

“Keeping up to date with your vaccines is the best way to ensure that a case of COVID-19 or flu doesn’t turn into a severe case and a trip to hospital this winter.

“There are thousands of appointment slots available across Northamptonshire until online booking closes. We have been really pleased with the uptake so far, having delivered over 156,000 COVID-19 vaccines and over 190,000 flu jabs this autumn. For those who haven’t already, there’s still time to take that important step and protect yourself and your loved ones over these colder months.”

The 119 telephone service, which provides booking support for those that can’t get online, will close for bookings on Thursday 14 December and for queries on Friday 22 December.

After Wednesday 31 January, the current COVID-19 vaccine seasonal offer will close altogether. You will still be able to get your flu vaccine until 31 March, but you are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

