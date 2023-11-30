NN12

>

News

>

Local News Towcester relief road reaches key milestone Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 30th November 2023 11:06 Ian McCord, Independent Councillor Deanshanger, said” “This roundabout is in the Deanshanger Ward, it is over a year late and 200 more houses have been built from when the planning permission stated it needed to be built. I welcome the end to the work. The next planning milestone will be met in the coming days. WNC needs to advise if it will robustly enforce that planning condition or allow Persimmon to ignore its obligations as they cannot be bothered to do what is required for local residents.” The construction of the spine road that will provide relief to traffic in and around the town of Towcester, has marked a key milestone. The road, which will eventually link the A5 with the A43 and therefore negating the need for traffic to pass through the centre of the town, has today seen the official opening of the A5 roundabout. The project has experienced a number of delays during its construction but thanks to renewed efforts by local MP Andrea Leadsom, Persimmon Homes, West Northants Council and National Highways, a key milestone has been reached. It will come as a huge relief to many residents that the A5 Roundabout is finally open. Whilst there is still more landscaping work to do, this is a positive development and I am assured that there will be no further closures to the A5. I will continue to push all the stakeholders involved in building the Towcester Relief Road to get this project done as soon as possible. Andrea Leadsom, MP We appreciate the concerns of local residents regarding the delays that been experienced with the construction of this road. However, today marks a significant milestone and my team and I are committed to delivering the relief road as soon as possible. The technical approval process for the A43 roundabout is nearing completion and we hope to be starting on site in spring next year with completion in 2025. Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands I’m delighted to be here to celebrate the opening of the new roundabout, which is a significant step forward in the delivery of the relief road. We will continue to work closely with Persimmon Homes and other stakeholders to ensure the A43 roundabout is also delivered as quickly as possible.



The A5 in Towcester has had longstanding issues with high levels of traffic passing through the historic town centre. By alleviating traffic from the heart of the community the relief road, together with our proposals for traffic calming through Towcester, which are currently in development will support economic growth and wellbeing by making the high street a more attractive place to visit and preserve the history and identity of the town. Andrew Jinks, National Highways Thank you to all residents and road users for the continued patience during this project. I am really pleased to join our partners to celebrate this milestone as the essential works to relieve traffic congestion on the A5 are complete. As works begin on the next stage, I look forward to the road being opened through to the A43 in due course, and the positive impact this will have to Towcester Town Centre. Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.