Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire plants Coronation oak for National Tree Week

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st December 2023 08:37

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire marks National Tree Week 2023 (27 November - 4 December 2023) by planting a Coronation oak tree.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire marks National Tree Week 2023 (27 November - 4 December 2023) by planting a Coronation oak tree.

A commemorative oak tree was planted in Abington Park on Thursday, 30 November by James Saunders Watson Esq, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on 6 May 2023.

The Friends of Abington Park, the council’s grounds maintenance contractors Idverde and the park’s rangers arranged the planting close to the park’s cafe and were joined by the Leader of the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), Councillor Jonathan Nunn, the WNC Chairman, Councillor John Shephard and Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste and dignitaries from across West Northamptonshire.  

James Saunders Watson Esq, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: “It is an immense honour for the Northamptonshire Lieutenancy to plant this tree at Abington Park creating a sustainable, living legacy marking His Majesty’s Coronation.  This oak tree is the perfect addition to the park, and I hope visitors will enjoy the stunning blossom every spring for years to come.”

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of the Council, added: “The King’s Coronation in May was a once-in-a-lifetime event, and what better way to honour that than by contributing to cleaner air and an improved natural heritage that can be enjoyed by future generations.”

Councillor John Shephard, the Chairman for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Abington Park is extremely popular and is steeped in history – it opened to the public in June 1897 in celebration of the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria - so it was fitting to plant an oak tree at the park in honour of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.”

This ceremony was followed by a tree planting event led by Councillor Phil Larratt to mark the start of the work on Tree Strategy for West Northamptonshire.

