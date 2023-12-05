Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Towcester Farmers Market has Moved!
|Author: Nick Holder
|Published: 5th December 2023 09:31
The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 8th December, and will be held in our new location at the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm on 2023.
This will be our first market at the new site, and a special Christmas Market to boot, as we relaunch the market in a more central location. There will be a visit from the Town Mayor, along with some live music to be provided by a local school.
We are expecting to have all of our regular stall holders with us this month, along with a couple of additional stalls too, as long as everything goes to plan.
We hope local residents will take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and park elsewhere in the car park, as there is plenty of room available.
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
