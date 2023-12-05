  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Farmers Market has Moved!

Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th December 2023 09:31
The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 8th December, and will be held in our new location at the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm on 2023.

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 8th December, and will be held in our new location at the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm on 2023.

This will be our first market at the new site, and a special Christmas Market to boot, as we relaunch the market in a more central location. There will be a visit from the Town Mayor, along with some live music to be provided by a local school.

We are expecting to have all of our regular stall holders with us this month, along with a couple of additional stalls too, as long as everything goes to plan.

We hope local residents will take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and park elsewhere in the car park, as there is plenty of room available.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies