Towcester Farmers Market has Moved!

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 8th December, and will be held in our new location at the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm on 2023.





This will be our first market at the new site, and a special Christmas Market to boot, as we relaunch the market in a more central location. There will be a visit from the Town Mayor, along with some live music to be provided by a local school.





We are expecting to have all of our regular stall holders with us this month, along with a couple of additional stalls too, as long as everything goes to plan.





We hope local residents will take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and park elsewhere in the car park, as there is plenty of room available.



